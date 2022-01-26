BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.42% of Fulgent Genetics worth $303,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

