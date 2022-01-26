BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.15% of GMS worth $305,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

