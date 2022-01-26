BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 507,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of TG Therapeutics worth $294,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,657,000 after buying an additional 109,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after buying an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

