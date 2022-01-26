BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.67% of Visteon worth $281,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.13. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.