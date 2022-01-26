BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566,268 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,100,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of TripAdvisor worth $289,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,112,186 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 641,926 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 12,059.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,935 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.