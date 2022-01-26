BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.68% of Xencor worth $298,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

