BlackRock Inc. Sells 112,681 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.54% of Covetrus worth $288,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

