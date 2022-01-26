BlackRock Inc. Sells 144,287 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.67% of Cabot worth $303,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of CBT opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

