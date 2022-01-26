BlackRock Inc. Sells 228,392 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.86% of Granite Construction worth $287,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $40,734,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 40.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,455 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 645,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $3,435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 387.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.