BlackRock Inc. Sells 603,780 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of Summit Materials worth $281,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

