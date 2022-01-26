BlackRock Inc. Sells 833,188 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Genmab A/S worth $299,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 71.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 250.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 27.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.