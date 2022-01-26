BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,361,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.60% of Chimera Investment worth $302,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,701,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,682,000 after acquiring an additional 268,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

