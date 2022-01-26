BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 798,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.87% of Callon Petroleum worth $297,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.