BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 973,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.31% of ODP worth $296,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ODP by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ODP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,408,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

