BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Trading Up 3.1%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.35). Approximately 68,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 232,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.31).

The stock has a market cap of £688.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.21.

In related news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($39,800.32).

