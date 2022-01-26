BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.77% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 542,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQY stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

