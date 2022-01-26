BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $36,019.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

