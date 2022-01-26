BlitzPick (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466,300.03

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $466,300.03 and $1,044.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015646 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007966 BTC.

About BlitzPick

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

