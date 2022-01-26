Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $301,036.22 and approximately $505.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006052 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.