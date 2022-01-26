Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,002,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

