Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Tops $3.93

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00010704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $149.27 million and approximately $5,269.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006010 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.