BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Trading Down 1.6%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. 108,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,460,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

