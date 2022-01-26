BlueCoin (BLU) Hits Market Cap of $419,766.20

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 99% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a market cap of $419,766.20 and $6.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00249332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.