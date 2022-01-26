Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,836 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 443.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,600,000 after acquiring an additional 183,413 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

