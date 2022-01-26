Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,532 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

