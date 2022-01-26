Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,959 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of C3.ai as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.12. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

