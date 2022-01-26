Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 994.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.