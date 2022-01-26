Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

ATI opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

