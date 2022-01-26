Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,729,980 shares of company stock valued at $305,269,953 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of -893.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

