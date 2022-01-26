Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

