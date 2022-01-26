Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

