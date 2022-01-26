Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

