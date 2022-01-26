Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

