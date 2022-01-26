Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 319,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

