Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $300.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $834.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

