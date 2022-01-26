Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $710,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 72.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

