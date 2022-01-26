Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

