Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,888 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.