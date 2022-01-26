Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 131.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.69 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.