Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

