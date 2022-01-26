Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

JWN opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 563.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

