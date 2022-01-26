Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 127,314 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

