Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $212,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

NYSE:RH opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

