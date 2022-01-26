Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

NYSE:RH opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

