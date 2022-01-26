Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 21,425 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Buckle worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

