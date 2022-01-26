Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 23,806 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

