Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 252,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

