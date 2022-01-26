Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Trade Desk stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

