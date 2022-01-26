Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,368.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.