BMO Capital Markets Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 32,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,229. Invesco has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.